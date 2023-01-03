How to verify your Vitamin D status with Hy-Vee

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Vitamin D status is a common question, but most people are not thinking of it in terms of their vitamin D status. Most people do not know what their vitamin D number is or if they need to make any changes.

According to the National Institutes of Health, approximately 41.6% of the population is deficient in vitamin D.

So, with the winter season upon us with dwindling sunlight, now is a good time to focus on where you stand with vitamin D.

Your Hy-Vee registered dietitian Alea is here to talk about why vitamin D is important and how the Hy-Vee dietitians are offering free Vitamin D screening to help people know their number.

Alea also shared a tasty recipe that will add a boost of vitamin D to your diet.

