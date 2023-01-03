Help prevent street flooding by keeping stormwater drains open

The next round of storms could cause headaches for area communities, as much of the snow...
Help prevent street flooding by keeping stormwater drains open
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023
ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Albert Lea sent out an important reminder to remove snow and ice around your home and around storm drains to prevent flooding.

With the current stormy weather, City of Albert Lea crews are working to keep stormwater drains open and flowing to prevent street flooding.

There are nearly nearly 2,000 drains within city limits, so the Public Works Department is asking residents for their assistance.

If you are removing snow and ice around your home, please check nearby storm drains in the curbs and unblock them if needed.

By preventing ice dams from blocking the drains, stormwater will continue to drain off the streets instead of ponding that can lead to hazardous conditions.

This is a good reminder for not only people in Albert Lea, but all across Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa as we deal with the freezing rain and snow.

