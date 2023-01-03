First Alert Day: Light Rain and Snow Today and Tonight; Light Snowfall is Possible Through Thursday Morning
Sloppy, wintry conditions continue through midweek
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our weather is becoming much quieter and less dramatic right now as the large band of wintry precipitation that had been plaguing the area for much of the morning moves away to the northeast while our temperatures climb above freezing. We’ll still have occasional drizzle and some sparse rain and snow showers this afternoon, but there won’t be any new ice patches forming in the area like earlier today. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s this afternoon with brisk east winds.
Rain and light snow will continue this evening until temperatures drop below freezing later in the night and a few pockets of freezing rain may develop. A few patches of ice may form in the parts of the area late in the night and early Wednesday. Less than an inch of snowfall is expected tonight with low temperatures around 30 degrees and light northeast winds.
We’ll have periods of snow and rain during the day Wednesday with up to an inch of accumulation by day’s end. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 30s with light north winds.
As colder air aloft mixes in behind the departing storm system, we’ll deal with just snow for Wednesday night and Thursday morning with a couple of inches of snowfall accumulation possible. Clouds will hang around for Thursday afternoon with brisk northwest winds and high temperatures will be around 30 degrees.
Sunshine will finally return to our skies on Friday with light winds. Temperatures will top out in the low 20s, so it’ll be seasonably cold to round out the week.
The weekend looks bright and chilly with occasional sunshine and clouds and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s.
