First Alert Day: Ice and snow accumulations are likely

Ice Storm Warnings in effect near I-35
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking a major winter system impacting the region Monday night through Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather alerts all across the KTTC-viewing area.

Alerts:

Ice Storm Warning: Areas along I-35. In effect from 9 p.m. Monday until 12 a.m. Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisory: Areas east of I-35. In effect from 9 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

One thing I want to point out about the current winter weather alerts, don’t discount the potential impacts if you’re under the advisory. Ice and snow accumulations are still expected to have an impact on travel.

Ice & Snow Accumulations:

Ice accumulations will range from 0.10-0.40″ across SE MN and NE IA. The highest ice totals should be to the west of Hwy-52 near I-35. Snowfall totals will be very tricky with this system. It all depends on when our precip type changes over to snow. Right now, that looks to be during the evening Tuesday with light snow continuing into Wednesday. Snowfall amounts will range from a trace to nearly 4″ in some areas.

Timeline:

The highest travel impacts will be Tuesday morning through the early afternoon. We’ll keep a close eye on possible power outages due to icy power lines. Winds could gust near 20-30 mph early Tuesday which could enhance the chance for some power outages. I think the areas that will have the highest chance of some isolated power outages will be near and west of I-35.

Quiet weather will finally settle in later this week. Highs will be in the lower 20s and upper teens into the weekend.

