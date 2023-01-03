First Alert Day: Freezing Rain and Snow Continue; Additional Snowfall Possible Until Thursday

An icy mixture will remain a concern for the next day or so
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are creating some slick conditions across the area today as a large storm system moves through the heart of the region. Expect more of that icy mixture this morning before temperatures climb above freezing later in the day and we transition to rain and wet snow in the afternoon. Expect less than an inch of accumulation today with high temperatures in the mid-30s and brisk easterly winds.

We'll have to deal with freezing rain at times in the morning and midday hours with rain and...
We'll have to deal with freezing rain at times in the morning and midday hours with rain and wet snow in the afternoon.(KTTC)

Rain and light snow will continue this evening until temperatures drop below freezing late in the night and freezing rain once again becomes a concern. A few patches of ice will again form in the area through the night and early Wednesday. Less than an inch of snowfall is expected tonight with low temperatures around 30 degrees and light northeast winds.

Periods of freezing rain and snow can be expected today and Wednesday and then light snow will...
Periods of freezing rain and snow can be expected today and Wednesday and then light snow will continue to impact the area on Wednesday night and early Thursday.(KTTC)

After a morning of icy precipitation Wednesday, we’ll have periods of snow and rain with up to an inch of accumulation by day’s end. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 30s with light north winds.

As colder air aloft mixes in behind the departing storm system, we’ll deal with just snow for Wednesday night and Thursday morning with a couple of inches of snowfall accumulation possible. Clouds will hang around for Thursday afternoon with brisk northwest winds and high temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

Snowfall totals of two to four inches can be expected in much of the area through early Thursday.
Snowfall totals of two to four inches can be expected in much of the area through early Thursday.(KTTC)

Sunshine will finally return to our skies on Friday with light winds. Temperatures will top out in the low 20s, so it’ll be seasonably cold to round out the week.

There will be chances for a wintry mixture of precipitation in the area today and Wednesday...
There will be chances for a wintry mixture of precipitation in the area today and Wednesday with light snow lingering in the area early Thursday. The weekend looks dry, but seasonably cold.(KTTC)
After this storm system moves out of the area, our weather will be sunnier and colder for a few...
After this storm system moves out of the area, our weather will be sunnier and colder for a few days.(KTTC)

The weekend looks bright and chilly with occasional sunshine and clouds and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s.

Temps will be colder this weekend as drier, sunnier weather returns. We'll have high temps in...
Temps will be colder this weekend as drier, sunnier weather returns. We'll have high temps in the 20s and 30s for the next couple of weeks.(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Darin Finley
Austin woman killed in hit and run, suspect arrested
Rochester Missing Man
Rochester Police search for missing man
One couple is celebrating after their baby was the first baby born of the new year at Mayo...
New Year’s babies born at Mayo Clinic early this morning

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather
Ice and snow accumulations
First Alert Day: Ice and snow accumulations are likely
KTTC WX at 6 - Details on potential ice storm
KTTC WX at 6 - Details on potential ice storm
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
First Alert Days Tonight and Tuesday: Freezing Rain and Snow Possible This Week