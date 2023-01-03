First Alert Day: Freezing Rain and Snow Continue; Additional Snowfall Possible Until Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Freezing rain, sleet, and snow are creating some slick conditions across the area today as a large storm system moves through the heart of the region. Expect more of that icy mixture this morning before temperatures climb above freezing later in the day and we transition to rain and wet snow in the afternoon. Expect less than an inch of accumulation today with high temperatures in the mid-30s and brisk easterly winds.

We'll have to deal with freezing rain at times in the morning and midday hours with rain and wet snow in the afternoon. (KTTC)

Rain and light snow will continue this evening until temperatures drop below freezing late in the night and freezing rain once again becomes a concern. A few patches of ice will again form in the area through the night and early Wednesday. Less than an inch of snowfall is expected tonight with low temperatures around 30 degrees and light northeast winds.

Periods of freezing rain and snow can be expected today and Wednesday and then light snow will continue to impact the area on Wednesday night and early Thursday. (KTTC)

After a morning of icy precipitation Wednesday, we’ll have periods of snow and rain with up to an inch of accumulation by day’s end. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 30s with light north winds.

As colder air aloft mixes in behind the departing storm system, we’ll deal with just snow for Wednesday night and Thursday morning with a couple of inches of snowfall accumulation possible. Clouds will hang around for Thursday afternoon with brisk northwest winds and high temperatures will be around 30 degrees.

Snowfall totals of two to four inches can be expected in much of the area through early Thursday. (KTTC)

Sunshine will finally return to our skies on Friday with light winds. Temperatures will top out in the low 20s, so it’ll be seasonably cold to round out the week.

There will be chances for a wintry mixture of precipitation in the area today and Wednesday with light snow lingering in the area early Thursday. The weekend looks dry, but seasonably cold. (KTTC)

After this storm system moves out of the area, our weather will be sunnier and colder for a few days. (KTTC)

The weekend looks bright and chilly with occasional sunshine and clouds and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-20s.

Temps will be colder this weekend as drier, sunnier weather returns. We'll have high temps in the 20s and 30s for the next couple of weeks. (KTTC)

