Events happening at the Rochester Library

Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kamie is sitting down with Karen Lemke, the Rochester Public Library Director, to talk about events coming up at the library.
Some things to highlight:
-2023 Open Books Challenge
-LinkedIn Learning now offered
-BookBox coming soon!
-Storytimes- Family Storytimes 1 & 3 Tuesday of each month at 6, also on the 3rd Saturday of each month at 10:30am
