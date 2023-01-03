Events happening at the Rochester Library

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kamie is sitting down with Karen Lemke, the Rochester Public Library Director, to talk about events coming up at the library.

Some things to highlight:

-2023 Open Books Challenge

-LinkedIn Learning now offered

-BookBox coming soon!

-Storytimes- Family Storytimes 1 & 3 Tuesday of each month at 6, also on the 3rd Saturday of each month at 10:30am

Learn more here.

