Eastbound Hwy 14 near Lewiston blocked due to jack-knifed semi

jack-knifed semi
jack-knifed semi(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The eastbound lanes on Highway 14 near Lewiston is blocked due to a jack-knifed semi.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 511 map, the jack-knifed semi is between Dutchman’s Crossing Dr. and Sportsman Road, about two miles east of Lewiston.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

Keep up to date on current Minnesota road conditions here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Darin Finley
Austin woman killed in hit and run, suspect arrested
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
Rochester Missing Man
Rochester Police search for missing man

Latest News

Crash on Hwy 52 between US 63 and 65th St NW Rochester
Crash on Hwy 52 between US 63 and 65th St NW Rochester
Some gas stations in Rochester and surrounding communities saw prices jump around twenty cents
Prices Jump at the Pump
rpl
Events happening at the Rochester Library
Al Roker is returning to the "Today" show after a health scare.
Al Roker to return to the ‘Today’ show this week