Eastbound Hwy 14 near Lewiston blocked due to jack-knifed semi

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The eastbound lanes on Highway 14 near Lewiston is blocked due to a jack-knifed semi.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation’s 511 map, the jack-knifed semi is between Dutchman’s Crossing Dr. and Sportsman Road, about two miles east of Lewiston.

The Winona County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the area as crews work to clear the scene.

