Dr. Carder Stout joins Midwest Access to talk his new book and Dry January

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dr. Carder Stout is an acclaimed psychologist and author of the book We Are All Addicts: The Soul’s Guide to Kicking Your Compulsions.

Dr. Stout spoke with Kamie Roesler about his book and other topics surrounding addiction.

Dr. Stout is an LA-based psychologist who has been sober since 2005.

As a Depth Psychologist, Dr. Stout helps patients discover the origins of feelings and explore the unconscious side of psyche. He specializes in Dream Analysis as well as relationships, helping clients become more truthful with themselves and their partners.

His private practice includes Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy winners, as well as one pro bono client from an underprivileged community each month. Dr. Stout received his Ph.D. in Psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute. Additionally, he will be a featured psychologist on an unscripted Netflix pilot set for release in 2023.

Learn more about Dr. Stout here.

