Crash on Hwy 52 between US 63 and 65th St NW Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There was a crash on Highway 52 between US 63 and 65th Street NW in Rochester around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

KTTC was on scene where there was one semi and one car.

The right lane was blocked off where crews worked to clear the scene. The other lanes and the exit ramp remained open.

Minnesota State Patrol was also on scene.

More details will be added once made available.

This is a developing story.

