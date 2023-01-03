Minnesota Rep. Finstad and Iowa Rep. Hinson vote for McCarthy

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in...
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., responds to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told other GOP lawmakers shortly after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection that he would urge then-President Donald Trump to resign, according to an audio recording posted Thursday night, April 21, 2022 by The New York Times.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., (KTTC) – House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed in the first three rounds of voting to become House speaker Tuesday. A fourth vote is now required.

The House adjourned Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m. and will come back together Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Minnesota Representative Brad Finstad has been confirmed to have voted for McCarthy.

Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson has also been confirmed to have voted for McCarthy.

Members will continue to vote until someone secures the majority needed to prevail, which is 218 votes.

RELATED: Kevin McCarthy fails in 2 votes for House speaker, not conceding

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Closings and Delays
Closings and Delays
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Darin Finley
Austin woman killed in hit and run, suspect arrested
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined during the first...
Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest, currently sedated, Bills say
Rochester Missing Man
Rochester Police search for missing man

Latest News

A picture of Jerry Hirsch, who was shot and killed by his wife Connie Hirsch on May 9th, 2010.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
Two South Dakota state lawmakers are in the race to become the next chair of the state's...
Two east river lawmakers will vie for SD GOP chair
Current Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, is the frontrunner to become the next speaker of...
How the U.S. will pick its next House speaker
Gov. Walz announces plan to prevent fraud, protect taxpayers dollars