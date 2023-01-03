Minnesota Rep. Finstad and Iowa Rep. Hinson vote for McCarthy

WASHINGTON D.C., (KTTC) – House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy failed in the first three rounds of voting to become House speaker Tuesday. A fourth vote is now required.

The House adjourned Tuesday just before 4:30 p.m. and will come back together Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Minnesota Representative Brad Finstad has been confirmed to have voted for McCarthy.

Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson has also been confirmed to have voted for McCarthy.

Members will continue to vote until someone secures the majority needed to prevail, which is 218 votes.

