Rochester woman killed in vehicle crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman was killed in a vehicle crash Friday night in St. Paul.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was driving her Chevy Aveo southbound on I-35 at I-94 when she made a sudden lane change and lost control. Her vehicle collided with the median wall; she was transported to a local hospital where she passed away.

