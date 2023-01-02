Rochester woman killed in vehicle crash

police lights
police lights(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman was killed in a vehicle crash Friday night in St. Paul.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Qushawna Dawn-Shamea Smth Pugh was driving her Chevy Aveo southbound on I-35 at I-94 when she made a sudden lane change and lost control. Her vehicle collided with the median wall; she was transported to a local hospital where she passed away.

