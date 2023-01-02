New Year’s Resolutions: Managing Mental Health

Mental Health Help
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Jennifer Pinske is the Director of Community Engagement with Family Service Rochester. She joined Midwest Access Monday to talk about improving your mental health.

“This year maybe one of your New Year’s resolutions is to improve your mental health.  There are many different strategies and goals you can set for yourself, but I want to touch on something not everyone thinks about. Helping someone else. When we concentrate our efforts on helping someone else, we often feel better about ourselves. It gives us something to look forward to,” she said.

Find more about the advice she had to give in the attached video.

Learn more about Family Service Rochester here.

