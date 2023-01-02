New Year’s babies born at Mayo Clinic early this morning

One couple is celebrating after their baby was the first baby born of the new year at Mayo...
One couple is celebrating after their baby was the first baby born of the new year at Mayo Clinic.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One couple is celebrating after their baby was the first born of the new year at Mayo Clinic Sunday.

Baby Alice Johnson was born at 1:42 this morning. Baby Alice weighed in at seven pounds and 19 inches long.

“We had to schedule an induction, so we know it was either going to be the thirty-first or the first, one the best ways to start a new year,” parent Amanda Johnson said.

At Mayo Clinic’s Austin location, Jayla Amora Jones was born at 3:52 this morning. She weighed six pounds and three ounces.

Her parents Olivia Johnson and Darrel Jones say they were surprised at how fast she was born. Olivia Johnson went into labor shortly before midnight, both mom and the baby are doing well.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Missing Man
Rochester Police search for missing man
Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: 22-year-old man dead in crash near Kellogg
Winter storm watch
Quiet first day of 2023; Messy winter storm arrives Monday
The Crawford House
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
Mustafa Bush
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch

Latest News

police lights
Rochester woman killed in vehicle crash
Forager Brewery holds NYE daytime celebration.
Forager Brewery holds NYE daytime celebration
"Get Pickled at the Eagles" fundraiser held Saturday.
“Get Pickled at the Eagles” fundraiser held Saturday
Kellogg man killed in crash Friday
Kellogg man killed in crash