New Year’s babies born at Mayo Clinic early this morning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One couple is celebrating after their baby was the first born of the new year at Mayo Clinic Sunday.

Baby Alice Johnson was born at 1:42 this morning. Baby Alice weighed in at seven pounds and 19 inches long.

“We had to schedule an induction, so we know it was either going to be the thirty-first or the first, one the best ways to start a new year,” parent Amanda Johnson said.

At Mayo Clinic’s Austin location, Jayla Amora Jones was born at 3:52 this morning. She weighed six pounds and three ounces.

Her parents Olivia Johnson and Darrel Jones say they were surprised at how fast she was born. Olivia Johnson went into labor shortly before midnight, both mom and the baby are doing well.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.