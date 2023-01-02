Going in the New Year with a healthy mindset, local experts weigh in

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While some may make New Year’s resolutions to learn new skills, manage their money better or even quite a bad habit, some find setting intentions for the new year can be very helpful.

As the new year is welcomed around the globe, many like to make these resolutions, but have trouble sticking to it. Something that may help make your 2023 year one for the books is setting intentions to lead you through the year.

“Today is the best day to do that because it is day one of 2023, ″ Reiki master and owner of Scared Waves Energy Healing Emily Thompson said.

Experts say setting an intention will help manifest your vision and desires for the year, Thompson suggests creating a vision board or keeping a journal to put your intentions out into the world.

“It is getting it out because our energy that we attract is influence by our mind, closing your eyes, taking a breath and then taking magazines and just see what your pulled into and just cut, cut, cut, cut and that way your eyes are going to lead the way” Thompson said.

ROCA also held an intention setting class today to help people get on the right track. They held a ceremony to release expectations put upon oneself when starting the new year and to get a true understanding of what they want for themselves.

“I hope that people can process what has happened over this last year and integrate some of those experiences to create a foundation for us to launch off of that will really us be clear for our intentions for this new year” Yoga instructor Brie Rollins said.

The goal of setting an intention is to promote change, but before you can do that you must get yourself in the right mindset.

Thompson stated fear is the biggest barrier when it comes to starting manifestation.

The best way to set an intention is to focus on what you to see change in your life for example finances, relationships and family.

