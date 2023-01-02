Fred White, one of original Earth, Wind and Fire members, dies

One of the original members of Earth, Wind and Fire has died.
One of the original members of Earth, Wind and Fire has died.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Fred White, an original Earth, Wind and Fire member, has died, the band announced. He was 67.

“Our family is saddened today With the loss of an amazing and talented family member, Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White. He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!” the Instagram post of his brother Verline White said.

Fred White was the brother of founding members Maurice and Verdine White and joined the band as a teenager, Entertainment Weekly said. He was a member of the band until the 80s.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with the band in 2000.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Missing Man
Rochester Police search for missing man
police lights
Rochester woman killed in vehicle crash
One couple is celebrating after their baby was the first baby born of the new year at Mayo...
New Year’s babies born at Mayo Clinic early this morning
Weather alerts
FIRST ALERT: Accumulating ice & snow expected Monday & Tuesday
Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: 22-year-old man dead in crash near Kellogg

Latest News

FILE - From left, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., staff counsel Dan...
Jan. 6 panel shutting down after referring Trump for crimes
Kristie Hubbard, 50, faces 2nd degree felony attempted kidnapping charges.
Woman breaks into home, attempts to kidnap 5-month-old baby, mother says
Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
Man arrested on attempted murder charges in New Year’s Eve machete attack on police
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase
The body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI laid out in state as father Georg Gaenswein stands...
Benedict aide’s tell-all book will expose ‘dark maneuvers,’ publisher says