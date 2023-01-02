First Alert Days Today and Tuesday: Ice and Snow May Lead to Slick Conditions

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A large storm system is bearing down on the region today, bringing a chance of icy and messy winter weather to the area to start the work week. We’ll have gray skies in the meantime with some patches of fog early in the day. High temperatures will be in the low 30s this afternoon with a light northeast breeze.

The wintry precipitation will begin to impact the area this evening. Light snow and sleet will be possible after 6:00 PM, spreading eastward through the evening hours. A transition to freezing rain will occur as temperatures aloft warm will climb above freezing while the surface remains subfreezing. A coating of ice from a tenth of an inch to about one-quarter inch will be possible, especially west of Rochester, leading to slick conditions and may cause power outages. An Ice Storm Warning will be in effect for the area west of Rochester from 6:00 PM until late Tuesday evening. A Winter Weather Advisory will take effect at 9:00 PM for Rochester and areas to the east as a lighter coating of ice can be expected to go with some sleet and light snow accumulation. Temperatures tonight will hover around 30 degrees with brisk northeast winds.

Tuesday will likely start on a rough note as much of the area will be dealing with some freezing rain. A transition to rain and snow showers will take place late in the morning and the primary form of precipitation will be snow for most of the area starting late in the afternoon. We’ll have periods of snow through Tuesday night with a couple of inches of accumulation possible.

Occasional light snow can be expected through Wednesday until Wednesday evening when things will finally dry out. Total snowfall accumulation in Rochester will likely be around two to four inches from the two-day event with lighter amounts south and southeast. Totals will be a little higher to the northwest. The Twin Cities area will deal primarily with just snow from this storm system and six to ten inches of accumulation will be possible overall. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the low 30s with a brisk north breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour at times.

There may be a few breaks of sunshine on Thursday, otherwise, Friday will be the next mostly sunny day with high temperatures in the low 20s.

The weekend will feature a slight chance of light snow late Saturday and occasional sunshine in the area otherwise. High temperatures will be in the seasonably cold 20s over the weekend and early next week as well.

