ALTURA, Minn. (KTTC) – A couple dozen people came out to whitewater state park today to take part in its 26th annual Christmas bird count.

It’s one of the last Christmas bird counts held in Minnesota each year. The national Audubon Society established the Christmas bird count in 1900 and practiced in North America and countries around the world.

The data is used to study things like bird population trends, land use and climate. the bird watchers today got the chance to see about 40 species of birds including blue birds, robins and hawks.

“What I love is ok its first day of the new year and you have these folks that are just so excited to get out on day one of 2023 and go out into nature,” lead interpretive naturalist Sara Holger.

Also today at the park was a mindfulness walk about 40 people participated, learning to use to techniques to slow down, take in nature and use their senses. Organizers say it boosts overall health.

