Quiet first day of 2023; Messy winter storm arrives Monday

By Sarah Gannon
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are ending 2022 on a quiet note and ringing in the new year with mild temperatures before our next weather-maker arrives on our doorstep early next week. Tonight, conditions will be mild with temperatures falling back into the low to mid-20s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with areas of patchy fog possible. Some freezing fog may also be possible, so watch out for slick spots on area roads and sidewalks through tomorrow morning. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will start off 2023 on a mild note with above-average temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overcast skies are expected throughout the day with light west winds at 3-8 mph.

Winter storm watch
Winter storm watch(KTTC)

Our next weather-maker arrives late in the day Monday and will create travel impacts through Wednesday. Ahead of this next system, a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Monday at 3 pm until Tuesday at 6 pm. This watch is expected to up upgraded in the next day or two. A First Alert Day is out for Monday and Tuesday.

There are still a few unknowns about this system, including the exact storm track, where the heaviest snowfall will set up, and how much ice will accumulate in our area. What we do know is that freezing rain and a wintry mix are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning before transitioning into all snow Tuesday afternoon, which will wrap up early Wednesday morning. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid-30s with northeast winds.

Precip chances
Precip chances(KTTC)

Once any lingering snow exits the region Wednesday morning, the remainder of the day will be quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 20s. Cooler air settles in for Thursday, dropping highs into the upper teens before becoming more seasonal on Friday. Saturday may look to feature some isolated snow showers.

7-Day forecast
7-Day forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Missing Man
Rochester Police search for missing man
Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: 22-year-old man dead in crash near Kellogg
The Crawford House
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
Mustafa Bush
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified

Latest News

Sarah's 5pm Saturday Forecast - 12/31/22
Sarah's 5pm Saturday Forecast - 12/31/22
Extended Forecast
Mainly Cloudy with Isolated Rain/Snow Chances Saturday
6AM KTTC WX
6AM KTTC WX
Two model comparison
Mild holiday weekend; Winter weather returns next week