Quiet first day of 2023; Messy winter storm arrives Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are ending 2022 on a quiet note and ringing in the new year with mild temperatures before our next weather-maker arrives on our doorstep early next week. Tonight, conditions will be mild with temperatures falling back into the low to mid-20s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with areas of patchy fog possible. Some freezing fog may also be possible, so watch out for slick spots on area roads and sidewalks through tomorrow morning. Winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Sunday will start off 2023 on a mild note with above-average temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Overcast skies are expected throughout the day with light west winds at 3-8 mph.

Our next weather-maker arrives late in the day Monday and will create travel impacts through Wednesday. Ahead of this next system, a Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Monday at 3 pm until Tuesday at 6 pm. This watch is expected to up upgraded in the next day or two. A First Alert Day is out for Monday and Tuesday.

There are still a few unknowns about this system, including the exact storm track, where the heaviest snowfall will set up, and how much ice will accumulate in our area. What we do know is that freezing rain and a wintry mix are expected Monday night into Tuesday morning before transitioning into all snow Tuesday afternoon, which will wrap up early Wednesday morning. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to mid-30s with northeast winds.

Once any lingering snow exits the region Wednesday morning, the remainder of the day will be quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 20s. Cooler air settles in for Thursday, dropping highs into the upper teens before becoming more seasonal on Friday. Saturday may look to feature some isolated snow showers.

