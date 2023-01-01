“Get Pickled at the Eagles” fundraiser held Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Of all sports, pickleball has been gaining popularity around Rochester.

During the summer of 2022, the Rochester Area Pickleball Association helped install five courts at the Eagles Club because there weren’t enough courts around the area with the sports growing buzz.

The Eagles Club held a “Get Pickled at the Eagles” fundraiser Saturday and will continue through Sunday. The fundraiser is in efforts to raise money to put the finishing touches on the courts.

The club held a raffle with more than 70 items donated by local businesses and members of the club. Some notable items were Minnesota Wild tickets, at-home wine tasting and a trout fishing trip.

“Today it’s just really fun to see the people rallying around these courts and seeing the love of pickleball and that it really is gaining a lot of steam here in Rochester and that a lot of people are really wanting to play pickle ball,” club member Erin Henderson said.

Anyone wanting to use the Eagles Club pickleball courts is welcome and you don’t not need to be a member.

