Forager Brewery holds NYE daytime celebration.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Spending New Year’s Eve counting down the second until the clock strikes midnight may not be everyone’s cup of tea. This year the Forager Brewery in Rochester offered an alternative.

Forager held a daytime celebration with food, drinks and live music for everyone looking to be in bed by a decent hour or looking to celebrate as a family.

“This year we decided to switch things up by moving our music forward so people could enjoy it earlier,” general manager Barb Depmin said.

The bands featured today were Colby Kent, Calling Dinosaurs and my grandma’s cardigan.

“We’ve had great energy all day. Alot of people have been coming in early for lunch or breakfast so it’s just been a nice festive day with friends and family, and we just love that, that’s our favorite day to have,” Depmin said.

