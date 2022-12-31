State Patrol investigating fatal Highway 42 crash near Kellogg
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed to KTTC it is investigating a fatal crash just south of Kellogg on Highway 42.
Three cars were involved in the crash.
It happened late afternoon Friday. The highway was closed in both directions for an extended period of time.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation shared this tweet at 5:30 p.m.
It is unclear how many people are deceased.
