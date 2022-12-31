State Patrol investigating fatal Highway 42 crash near Kellogg

KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed to KTTC it is investigating a fatal crash just south of Kellogg on Highway 42.

Three cars were involved in the crash.

It happened late afternoon Friday. The highway was closed in both directions for an extended period of time.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation shared this tweet at 5:30 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 42 south of Hwy 61 (Kellogg) is closed because of a crash on the hill. Follow directions on scene for detour. Check https://t.co/xbK5MXthaQ for updates, current state highway conditions. #mndot #plainviewmn #kelloggmn pic.twitter.com/AEHoeP4lBN — MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) December 30, 2022

It is unclear how many people are deceased.

