State Patrol investigating fatal Highway 42 crash near Kellogg

Fatal Accident (gfx)
Fatal Accident (gfx)(MGN)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KELLOGG, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed to KTTC it is investigating a fatal crash just south of Kellogg on Highway 42.

Three cars were involved in the crash.

It happened late afternoon Friday. The highway was closed in both directions for an extended period of time.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation shared this tweet at 5:30 p.m.

It is unclear how many people are deceased.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Crawford House
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
Mustafa Bush
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
Rochester woman scammed
Rochester woman scammed
While many of us are planning on taking down Christmas lights and decorations, one local...
GoFundMe page for Christmas lights and decorations

Latest News

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
Rochester Missing Man
Rochester Police search for missing man
Hy-Vee free Vitamin D screenings
Hy-Vee offering free Vitamin D screenings
Civic Center NYE party
Mayo Civic Center prepares for first New Year’s Eve Celebration