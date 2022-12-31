SPARK Children’s Museum hosts New Year’s Eve daytime celebration

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – SPARK Children’s Museum hosted its annual New Year’s Eve daytime celebration, SPARKLE, Saturday.

SPARKLE is a family-friendly event to celebrate the new year.

The SPARKLE celebration provided a good, safe, fun, warm event on New Year’s Eve to get ready for the new year.

SPARKLE included family friendly activities such as a dance party with a DJ, a bubble zone, a sensory station, a tattoo station and a photo booth to capture the memories.

Those who attended SPARKLE were encouraged to dress in sparkles for the event.

Executive Director of SPARK Children’s Museum, Heather Nessler, said, “I think everyone’s having a blast...from the looks of it, it’s the bubble machine and the fog machine that are really making things exciting for kids. there’s lots of screaming and laughing - uhm and happy screams - uhm and giggles so that’s been a fun thing to watch”.

Nessler mentioned that there were around 160 attendees at each of the two celebrations on Saturday.

The celebration concluded with a 20-foot ball-drop to in the new year early.

