Rochester Police search for missing man

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police are searching for a missing 43-year-old. Thomas McElroy was last seen Tuesday near Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s.

KTTC spoke with his mother Friday night. She says when he was last seen, he was not dressed for the winter weather.

Rochester Missing Man (KTTC)

“We haven’t heard anything and none of his close friends have heard anything. He was is the vicinity of St. Mary’s Hospital. I don’t think he would purposefully do anything to harm himself,” his mother said.

She says they have been unsuccessful in tracking his phone’s location.

Rochester Police have been searching locations in downtown, but if you know where he might be you are asked to call the non-emergency line at 507-328-6800.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.