Recovery and Mental Health

It’s considered the largest drug problem in this country and we’ve certainly heard the...
It’s considered the largest drug problem in this country and we’ve certainly heard the headlines time and again in 2022.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s considered the largest drug problem in this country and we’ve certainly heard the headlines time and again in 2022. Overdose deaths due to fentanyl is out of control in every single state. A local rehab specialist points to something we don’t hear enough of and that’s the good news amongst all the bad and those in recovery also need strong mental health to succeed.

According the CDC 55.7 million people in the U.S. suffer from mental illness and almost 10 million people have gone to the ER due to mental illness.

“Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years are called the unholy trinity for people in recovery and mental health. It makes it real hard for people starting a new journey to even deal with family. Recovery and mental health go hand in hand and is very important to make it a success and I’ve seen a lot of successes over the years. Good news is happening in this building,” said drug and alcohol counselor, Tim Volz, from The Resilience Center in Rochester.

It’s a nice reminder to stay positive. Volz recently released a book on Amazon called “Target Practice, Twelve years in the trenches and the counselor in recovery

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Missing Man
Rochester Police search for missing man
Fatal Accident (gfx)
UPDATE: 22-year-old man dead in crash near Kellogg
The Crawford House
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
Mustafa Bush
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified

Latest News

Toybrary
First Noon Year’s Eve party at Nana GoGo Toybrary
A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies...
Complaint: University president’s board role is conflict
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
North Korea has fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, the...
N. Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights