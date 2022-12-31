ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s considered the largest drug problem in this country and we’ve certainly heard the headlines time and again in 2022. Overdose deaths due to fentanyl is out of control in every single state. A local rehab specialist points to something we don’t hear enough of and that’s the good news amongst all the bad and those in recovery also need strong mental health to succeed.

According the CDC 55.7 million people in the U.S. suffer from mental illness and almost 10 million people have gone to the ER due to mental illness.

“Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years are called the unholy trinity for people in recovery and mental health. It makes it real hard for people starting a new journey to even deal with family. Recovery and mental health go hand in hand and is very important to make it a success and I’ve seen a lot of successes over the years. Good news is happening in this building,” said drug and alcohol counselor, Tim Volz, from The Resilience Center in Rochester.

It’s a nice reminder to stay positive. Volz recently released a book on Amazon called “Target Practice, Twelve years in the trenches and the counselor in recovery”

