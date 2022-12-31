N. Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights

North Korea has fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, the...
North Korea has fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests this year that comes days after it increased tensions by flying drones into South Korea.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - North Korea has fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests this year that comes days after it increased tensions by flying drones into South Korea.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the three launches from an inland area south of Pyongyang, the North’s capital, on Saturday morning.

Some experts say North Korea is seeking to modernize its arsenal and boost its leverage in future dealings with the United States.

Saturday’s launches came five days after North Korea flew drones into South Korea’s airspace for the first time since 2017.

