Mainly Cloudy with Isolated Rain/Snow Chances Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High temperatures across the region today will be in the low to mid-30s again. There are areas of dense fog to start the morning, however, the fog will clear as the morning progresses. Skies throughout the day will be mainly cloudy and isolated rain/snow is possible later today across the area. Winds today will be from the south between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

For any New Year’s Eve plans, the weather later today is looking quiet but chilly. Temperatures into tonight will be in the low-30s with flurries possible in the late-afternoon and then mainly cloudy skies through the rest of the night.

Low temperatures across the region tonight will be in the low to mid-20s with mainly cloudy skies, but quiet conditions. Winds will be from the south and then switch to the west overnight between five and 10 miles per hour.

For the first day of 2023 high temperatures will be in the upper-20s and low to mid-30s. Skies across the region will be mainly cloudy and winds will be from the west between five and 10 miles per hour.

Our next weather-maker will impact the region Monday through Wednesday bringing rain, snow, and freezing rain to southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Monday and Tuesday are looking to have a mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain while Wednesday is looking toward isolated snowfall in the morning hours. There are still changes that can happen before the system makes its way to southern Minnesota and northern Iowa such as the location of the system and surface temperatures.

Temperatures through the beginning of 2023 will remain above-average, before dropping into the teens and 20s on Wednesday. After our next weather maker moves out, things are looking to be quiet to round out the first week of 2023.

