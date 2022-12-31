First Noon Year’s Eve party at Nana GoGo Toybrary

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another celebration for the little ones in Rochester took place at the Nana Gogo Toybrary this Saturday morning.

It was the first every Noon Year’s Eve Party.

Families had the chance to dress up and go out together to a party where the kids didn’t have stay up until midnight. Families with children six and younger were able to stop by Saturday morning for some new year’s fun.

There were sensory activities, crafts, music with a Zumba dance instructor and more.

The event completely sold-out Friday night. The owners are planning to make the event an annual tradition.

“Considering that people are having so much fun and the fact that we have so many families on the waitlist for today after we sold out. I think we will definitely have to do a redo,” Nana Gogo Toybrary owner Pavitra Kumar said.

The Toybrary partnered with several local businesses to put this event on including Family dentist Tree, Frosted By CC and Stride Rite

