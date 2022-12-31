Complaint: University president’s board role is conflict

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel’s role on a financial board.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel’s position on Securian Financial’s board is a conflict of interest.

The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Gabel says the letter is misleading.

