Celebrating New Year’s Eve as a family

New Year's Eve
By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midnight is synonymous with New Year’s Eve, the dropping of the ball, and countdown into officially ringing in the New Year. But the Nana Gogo Toybrary is hosting a “Noon Year’s Eve,” event. Nana Gogo Toybrary says little kids are also part of the celebrations, even if they can’t stay up late.

“Kids hear things in passing,” Nana Gogo Toybrary owner Pavitra Kumar said. “So, we say things like, ‘what are we going to do for New Year’s?’ Or ‘these are my resolutions for 2023,’ it’s a great way for them to be a part of the family.”

The Nana Gogo Toybrary says the event they are hosting is to get into that familial spirit and for the little ones to learn about New Year’s. They will have a Zumba instructor, sensory play, and even family bonding activities. The Toybrary says it’s good to offer festivities for everyone.

“Because in our twenties we partied, and then we have kids,” Kumar said. “And you feel like you’re missing out. But it’s a family celebration now, it’s something you do together and it’s exciting to see your kids happy and for all of you to spend that quality time together. We wanted to gift our families that as they ring in the new year.”

The Toybrary’s owner says the Noon Year’s celebration is almost sold out.

