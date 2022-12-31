Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded

A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of...
A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food.(MGN Online)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska company has expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food.

SunSprouts Enterprises on Friday doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday.

Nebraska health officials say the 1,406 pounds of raw sprouts was distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.

The recalled sprouts have best-by dates between Dec. 10, 2022, and Jan. 7, 2023.

People who have the sprouts are advised to dispose of them. Nebraska health officials said there have been 16 confirmed cases of people becoming ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted 15 confirmed cases of people getting sick, including two who were hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Missing Man
Rochester Police search for missing man
The Crawford House
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
Fatal Accident (gfx)
State Patrol investigating fatal Highway 42 crash near Kellogg
Mustafa Bush
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified

Latest News

North Korea has fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, the...
N. Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights
One of the most consequential churchman of the last hundred years has died. Pope Benedict XVI...
Bishop Barron pens Farewell to Pope Benedict
Toybrary's Noon Years Eve
TOYBRARY NEW YEARS EVE
New Year's Eve
Celebrating New Year’s Eve as a family