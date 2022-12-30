Slightly warmer this weekend; rain, freezing, rain, and snow possible next week

High temps will be in the 20s today, 30s this weekend
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The incredibly mild weather we enjoyed on Thursday is gone, but at least we’ll enjoy some peaceful sunshine to wrap up the week today. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of the day with high temperatures in the low 20s and a light southwest breeze.

We'll have cold sunshine with highs in the 20s today.
We'll have cold sunshine with highs in the 20s today.(KTTC)

Temperatures will remain steady in the teens overnight tonight with thickening cloud cover and light south winds.

A weak disturbance will move through the area on Saturday, bringing a slight chance of light snow showers in the afternoon that may mix with rain at times. Little if any accumulation is expected, though. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 30s with a brisk south breeze that will keep wind chill levels in the teens and low 20s.

We'll have light snow and rain showers Saturday afternoon with high temps in the low 30s.
We'll have light snow and rain showers Saturday afternoon with high temps in the low 30s.(KTTC)

We’ll have just a few breaks of sunshine on Sunday with a light breeze from the west. High temperatures will be in the low 30s once again.

High temps will be in the 30s this weekend before colder air arrives next week.
High temps will be in the 30s this weekend before colder air arrives next week.(KTTC)

We’re tracking a large storm system that will move through the heart of the Midwest on Monday and Tuesday, bringing a mixed bag of precipitation to our area starting Monday afternoon. As it stands right now, we’ll have rain and then potentially freezing rain in the area with some snow mixing in at times before the system pulls away to the northeast late Tuesday. There will be a chance for minor snowfall accumulation, but also an equal chance for some slick patches from ice accumulation as well. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a brisk breeze that will turn to the northwest as the system passes through the region.

We'll have a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain on Monday and Tuesday next week.
We'll have a chance of rain, snow, and freezing rain on Monday and Tuesday next week.(KTTC)

We’ll have increasing sunshine for the final few days of the week with high temperatures in the seasonably cold low to mid-20s.

Another dose of light snow will be possible on the following Saturday with seasonably chilly sunshine on Sunday. High temperatures that will weekend are expected to be around 30 degrees.

Temps will be warmer than the seasonal average this weekend before colder air pours into the...
Temps will be warmer than the seasonal average this weekend before colder air pours into the region next week.(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Crawford House
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
Mustafa Bush
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
Rochester woman scammed
Rochester woman scammed
While many of us are planning on taking down Christmas lights and decorations, one local...
GoFundMe page for Christmas lights and decorations

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at...
Ted's Friday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Slight chance of weekend snow; rain, snow, and freezing rain possible next week
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:00 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Friday Morning Weather
Tracking snowfall next week
KTTC WX at 4 - Quiet weather ahead