Slight chance of weekend snow; rain, snow, and freezing rain possible next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The incredibly mild weather we enjoyed on Thursday is gone, but at least we’ll enjoy some peaceful sunshine to wrap up the week today. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of the day with high temperatures in the low 20s and a brisk breeze that will eventually diminish and turn from the west to the south early in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain steady in the teens overnight tonight with thickening cloud cover and light south winds.

A weak disturbance will move through the area on Saturday, bringing a slight chance of light snow showers in the afternoon that may mix with rain at times. Little if any accumulation is expected, though. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 30s with a brisk south breeze that will keep wind chill levels in the teens and low 20s.

We’ll have just a few breaks of sunshine on Sunday with a light breeze from the west. High temperatures will be in the low 30s once again.

We’re tracking a large storm system that will move through the heart of the Midwest on Monday and Tuesday, bringing a mixed bag of precipitation to our area starting Monday afternoon. As it stands right now, we’ll have rain and then potentially freezing rain in the area with some snow mixing in at times before the system pulls away to the northeast late Tuesday. There will be a chance for minor snowfall accumulation, but also an equal chance for some slick patches from ice accumulation as well. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with a brisk breeze that will turn to the northwest as the system passes through the region.

We’ll have increasing sunshine for the final few days of the week with high temperatures in the seasonably cold low to mid-20s.

Another dose of light snow will be possible on the following Saturday with seasonably chilly sunshine on Sunday. High temperatures that will weekend are expected to be around 30 degrees.

