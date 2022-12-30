RFD investigating SE Rochester structure fire

SE Rochester abandoned structure fire
SE Rochester abandoned structure fire(Rochester Fire Department (RFD))
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities are investigating what caused a structure fire in southeast Rochester.

It happened early Friday morning just after 2 a.m. at 233 County Road 16 SE.

SE Rochester abandoned structure fire
SE Rochester abandoned structure fire(Rochester Fire Department (RFD))

According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), the large, abandoned building was fully engulfed and took firefighters several hours to get the flames under control. No one was hurt.

Because it occurred in a rural area without fire hydrants, RFD dispatched tanker trucks for water supply, including one from the Stewartville Fire Department. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Olmsted County Public Works also assisted.

The house and everything inside are a total loss, with damage estimated between $25,000-$30,000.

RFD reached out to the property owner but was unable to make contact with them.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Crawford House
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
Mustafa Bush
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
Rochester woman scammed
Rochester woman scammed
Crash scene on I-90 near mile marker 203 in Mower County.
Man hurt after crash on I-90 in Mower County

Latest News

Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
VICTIM IN SUSPICIOUS MURDER IDENTIFIED
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
Holiday Waste
How to dispose of holiday waste
Mustafa Bush
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch