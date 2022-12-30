RFD investigating SE Rochester structure fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities are investigating what caused a structure fire in southeast Rochester.

It happened early Friday morning just after 2 a.m. at 233 County Road 16 SE.

SE Rochester abandoned structure fire (Rochester Fire Department (RFD))

According to the Rochester Fire Department (RFD), the large, abandoned building was fully engulfed and took firefighters several hours to get the flames under control. No one was hurt.

Because it occurred in a rural area without fire hydrants, RFD dispatched tanker trucks for water supply, including one from the Stewartville Fire Department. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Olmsted County Public Works also assisted.

The house and everything inside are a total loss, with damage estimated between $25,000-$30,000.

RFD reached out to the property owner but was unable to make contact with them.

