Police charge another teen in connection to MOA shooting

Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation at...
Authorities have identified the 19-year-old man who was fatally shot during an altercation at the Mall of America on Friday evening.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Prosecutors are charging an additional teen in a shooting that left one man dead at the Mall of America near Minneapolis Friday, December 23rd.

Police have identified Lavon Longstreet, 17, who is facing second degree murder and weapons charges. Longstreet is currently not in custody.

Longstreet is the latest suspect to be charged after authorities filed charges against Tashawn Adams-Wright, as well as two unnamed minors.

Investigators have not outlined a motive for the shooting.

The victim of the shooting was 19 years old. A bystander was grazed by a bullet during the incident.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Crawford House
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
Mustafa Bush
Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch
Rochester woman scammed
Rochester woman scammed
While many of us are planning on taking down Christmas lights and decorations, one local...
GoFundMe page for Christmas lights and decorations

Latest News

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
Hy-Vee free Vitamin D screenings
Hy-Vee offering free Vitamin D screenings
Civic Center NYE party
Mayo Civic Center prepares for first New Year’s Eve Celebration
Reaching exercise goals
Gym owners say accountability is key in keeping new year’s resolutions