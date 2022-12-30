Police charge another teen in connection to MOA shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Prosecutors are charging an additional teen in a shooting that left one man dead at the Mall of America near Minneapolis Friday, December 23rd.

Police have identified Lavon Longstreet, 17, who is facing second degree murder and weapons charges. Longstreet is currently not in custody.

Longstreet is the latest suspect to be charged after authorities filed charges against Tashawn Adams-Wright, as well as two unnamed minors.

Investigators have not outlined a motive for the shooting.

The victim of the shooting was 19 years old. A bystander was grazed by a bullet during the incident.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.