Mild holiday weekend; Winter weather returns next week

Highs in the 30s this weekend
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After active weather impacted Christmas weekend, quiet and mild conditions will settle in for this holiday weekend.

Saturday:

High temperatures Saturday will be in the middle 30s with overcast skies. Winds will be out of the south around 5-15 mph. There is a chance for a light and isolated wintry mix through the afternoon. Accumulations are expected to be little to none.

New Year's Eve
New Year’s Eve night is looking to be a mild one. Temperatures will be steady in the lower 30s with wind chills in the lower 20s.

Next Weather-Maker:

Our current “Winter Weather Potential” for early next week is still fairly low. Current guidance is still suggesting a more northerly track, however, there has been some minor shifting to the south.

Looking at our two model comparison, model 1 (white) has stayed consistent with it’s suggested track. Model 2 (purple) has been the model with a northerly track. The latest model runs have shifted the snow band slightly south. The overlap (agreement) between the two models is shown in pink. That overlap has shifted slightly farther south, so that will be something we’ll keep an eye on through the weekend.

Overall confidence is still extremely low with this weather-maker next week. The timing looks to be Monday night through Wednesday morning. That’s the highest confidence I have right now. Low confidence in location and amounts of snowfall. Right now, the most likely outcome looks to be more of a rain/snow mix for areas south of the Twin Cities.

Have a great holiday weekend!

Nick

