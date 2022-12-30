Mayo Civic Center prepares for first New Year’s Eve Celebration

Civic Center NYE party
Civic Center NYE party(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Experience Rochester and the Mayo Civic Center are gearing up for their first ever New Year’s Eve Celebration.

Friday morning, crews were setting up their stations, transforming the Civic Center into a New Year’s ball.

Civic Center staff members started planning the event in early summer.

The event will feature indoor roller skating, arcade games, an ice carving display, face painting and more. Local bands will be providing live music and local restaurants will be serving food and drinks throughout the evening.

There will be a classic ball-drop at midnight, but before that, there’s a kid’s ball drop at five p.m. so they can make it home for bedtime.

“We want to bring the community back together. It’s been a long couple years with the pandemic, so just having that connection back and being able to celebrate. We think this is a great way to do that,” Mayo Civic Center marketing vice president Bill Von Bank said. “We definitely want the community to know that there is safe, fun and family-friendly New Year’s Eve activities.”

The event is free, but donations are suggested and will support Boys & Girls Club of Rochester, The Landing MN, and Rochester Parks Foundation.

VIP tables for the evening entertainment will be available for purchase.

