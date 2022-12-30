Hy-Vee offering free Vitamin D screenings

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Local Pharmacy is looking to help people jumpstart a healthy lifestyle for the new year.

Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will offer 1,000 free Vitamin D screenings for the start of 2023.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient that helps support strong bones, facilitate normal immune function, and aid in the absorption of calcium. People in Minnesota and Iowa are typically Vitamin D deficient due to our region’s lack of sunshine.

Screenings are available at nearly 60 stores throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. In Rochester, screenings are available at the Hy-Vee West Circle location.

Screenings are available only while supplies last.

“It [Vitamin D] also plays a role in blood sugar regulation so if you are a diabetic it’s important to know your Vitamin D level and it also has anti-inflammatory properties, so Vitamin D plays a lot of different roles within our body. By getting a better picture of that number then we can take a look at maybe how we can add more Vitamin D foods to our diet,” Hy-Vee registered dietitian Melissa Jaeger said.

You can register for a screening on Hy-Vee’s website. Once you’ve registered, a Hy-Vee dietitian will reach out to you via email or phone to set up an appointment at the West Circle Drive Hy-Vee. Your results will be available a few days after your screening.

