Gym owners say accountability is key in keeping new year’s resolutions

Reaching exercise goals
Reaching exercise goals
By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As we enter the new year, many of us may be looking to step into some new healthy habits.

Rochester gym owners say they traditionally see an increase in membership signups during the new year, but it could also have something to do with reaching the point in the winter season where folks want to get up and moving again.

Athletic trainers say folks are typically looking to lose weight and build a workout routine. To avoid burnout, trainers suggest taking it slow and asking for help if needed.

Gym owners encourage people to find accountability through a gym buddy or class to help motivate you to stick to your exercise goals.

“Typically, what people do is they jump on an elliptical or a treadmill and go and then that’s it. That wears off overtime, so you have to be orientated to the equipment if you’ve never or haven’t done exercise in a long time. We have well over 25 staff that can help people when they’re just starting out,” Rochester Athletic Club general manager Brent Fruer said.

If you are just starting off on your fitness journey, trainers recommend getting your body moving by walking or swimming. Then, start adding other forms of exercise like free weights or other activities.

