Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office: scammers posing as employees

(Pixabay)
By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Friday afternoon after receiving multiple reports of scam calls to citizens.

Authorities said the caller is impersonating the Sheriff’s Office, demanding money and claiming the call recipient missed a court date.

The caller requests an electronic money transfer or gift cards.

BECSO wants to remind citizens that law enforcement will never solicit money or gift cards by phone if someone misses a court date.

It said that anyone who may have experienced a financial loss as a result of this scam is encouraged to call 911.

