Rochester woman scammed

By Ashley Walker
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman was scammed through an email, almost losing $1,300 on Wednesday.

Around 2 p.m., a 54-year-old woman received an email from her boss’s boss, asking her to purchase gift cards for a holiday party at work.

Rochester Police Department says the woman went to Hy-Vee and purchased 5 Google Play gift cards and 3 Ebay cards worth a total of $1,300.

Before sending the card information, she received another email from her HR director warning employees about the scam email going around.

The woman did not give out the gift card codes to the scammer.

