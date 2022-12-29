Quiet weather for the weekend; Wintry weather returns next week

Rain/snow chances early next week
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our quiet weather stretch will continue into the holiday weekend. High temperatures are expected to be above average too!

Friday:

Friday's forecast
Friday's forecast(KTTC)

Skies will clear throughout the day Friday. Highs will be around seasonal averages in the middle 20s. Winds will be out of the west around 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle teens.

Weekend:

Weekend outlook
Weekend outlook(KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will be in the middle and lower 30s with overcast skies. Winds will be out of the south around 10-20 mph. A couple of isolated flurries will be possible through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will stay around 32° on Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny skies into the afternoon. Winds will shift to the west around 5-15 mph. A more active weather pattern will return late Sunday night into next week.

Precip chances:

Precip chances ahead
Precip chances ahead(KTTC)

Our next weather-maker is expected to impact the upper Midwest Monday through Wednesday next week. Overall confidence is low with this next system. Right now, our best chance looks to be a rain/snow mix Monday and Tuesday.

Current Winter Weather Potential Outlook:

Winter weather potential
Winter weather potential(KTTC)

The winter weather outlook from the Weather Prediction Center still places the “highest” threat of winter weather to our west and north. Long-range guidance is all over the place at this time, which leads me to have low confidence in the location of snow for next week.

Two model comparison
Two model comparison(KTTC)

Here’s a good idea of how far-off long-range models are right now. Model one suggests the band of snow would be right through SE MN and NE IA. Model two has that snow band in northern Minnesota. Again, confidence is extremely low right now. I’d say the best bet would be some type of rain/snow mix early next week.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Crawford House
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester
Shooting in Northwest Rochester leaves woman in the hospital
Shooting in Northwest Rochester leaves woman in the hospital
Crash scene on I-90 near mile marker 203 in Mower County.
Man hurt after crash on I-90 in Mower County

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Mild temps linger as we move toward the start of 2023
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News Today.
Temps remain mild as we approach News Years weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News Today.
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather