Quiet weather for the weekend; Wintry weather returns next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our quiet weather stretch will continue into the holiday weekend. High temperatures are expected to be above average too!

Friday:

Friday's forecast (KTTC)

Skies will clear throughout the day Friday. Highs will be around seasonal averages in the middle 20s. Winds will be out of the west around 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the middle teens.

Weekend:

Weekend outlook (KTTC)

High temperatures Saturday will be in the middle and lower 30s with overcast skies. Winds will be out of the south around 10-20 mph. A couple of isolated flurries will be possible through the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will stay around 32° on Sunday. Skies will be partly sunny skies into the afternoon. Winds will shift to the west around 5-15 mph. A more active weather pattern will return late Sunday night into next week.

Precip chances:

Precip chances ahead (KTTC)

Our next weather-maker is expected to impact the upper Midwest Monday through Wednesday next week. Overall confidence is low with this next system. Right now, our best chance looks to be a rain/snow mix Monday and Tuesday.

Current Winter Weather Potential Outlook:

Winter weather potential (KTTC)

The winter weather outlook from the Weather Prediction Center still places the “highest” threat of winter weather to our west and north. Long-range guidance is all over the place at this time, which leads me to have low confidence in the location of snow for next week.

Two model comparison (KTTC)

Here’s a good idea of how far-off long-range models are right now. Model one suggests the band of snow would be right through SE MN and NE IA. Model two has that snow band in northern Minnesota. Again, confidence is extremely low right now. I’d say the best bet would be some type of rain/snow mix early next week.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

