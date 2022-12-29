Mild temps linger as we move toward the start of 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The mild air that arrived in the region on Wednesday is sticking around today, even as a storm system from the southwest brings clouds and unsettled conditions to the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with drizzle or sparse sprinkles developing in the late afternoon as the storm system grazes the area to the northwest. A few areas of fog will also likely develop as we head into the early evening. To go with the dampness in the air, we’ll have some puddles and slush from partially melting snow as high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s.

Drizzle and fog will be possible by this evening. (KTTC)

A few slick patches may develop later in the evening as temperatures drop to the low 30s and the slush re-freezes while spots of freezing drizzle develop. Skies will clear around midnight as drier, colder air settles into the area. Overnight lows will be in the mid and upper teens with a brisk west breeze.

We’ll enjoy plenty of bright sunshine on Friday with seasonably chilly high temperatures in the upper 20s and a light south breeze.

The holiday weekend looks generally pleasant with abundant sunshine expected in the area. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with light winds.

We’re tracking a large storm system that will move into the region early next week. At this point, it looks like the center of that system will stay just to our northwest, meaning the best chances for significant snowfall will stay to our northwest while our local area will deal with rain and perhaps some light snow on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s.

We'll have mild temps this weekend followed by rain and snow chances early next week. (KTTC)

Seasonably cold air will return to the area next Wednesday and may stick around for several more days. Expect high temperatures in the 20s from the middle of next week through the following weekend.

After a mild weekend, temps will take a bit of a tumble late next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.