Mild temps linger as we move toward the start of 2023

High temps will be in the upper 20s and 30s for the next several days
By Ted Schmidt
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The mild air that arrived in the region on Wednesday is sticking around today, even as a storm system from the southwest brings clouds and unsettled conditions to the area. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with drizzle or sparse sprinkles developing in the late afternoon as the storm system grazes the area to the northwest. A few areas of fog will also likely develop as we head into the early evening. To go with the dampness in the air, we’ll have some puddles and slush from partially melting snow as high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s.

Drizzle and fog will be possible by this evening.
Drizzle and fog will be possible by this evening.(KTTC)

A few slick patches may develop later in the evening as temperatures drop to the low 30s and the slush re-freezes while spots of freezing drizzle develop. Skies will clear around midnight as drier, colder air settles into the area. Overnight lows will be in the mid and upper teens with a brisk west breeze.

We’ll enjoy plenty of bright sunshine on Friday with seasonably chilly high temperatures in the upper 20s and a light south breeze.

The holiday weekend looks generally pleasant with abundant sunshine expected in the area. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with light winds.

We’re tracking a large storm system that will move into the region early next week. At this point, it looks like the center of that system will stay just to our northwest, meaning the best chances for significant snowfall will stay to our northwest while our local area will deal with rain and perhaps some light snow on Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s.

We'll have mild temps this weekend followed by rain and snow chances early next week.
We'll have mild temps this weekend followed by rain and snow chances early next week.(KTTC)

Seasonably cold air will return to the area next Wednesday and may stick around for several more days. Expect high temperatures in the 20s from the middle of next week through the following weekend.

After a mild weekend, temps will take a bit of a tumble late next week.
After a mild weekend, temps will take a bit of a tumble late next week.(KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Crawford House
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified
Shooting in Northwest Rochester leaves woman in the hospital
Shooting in Northwest Rochester leaves woman in the hospital
Crash scene on I-90 near mile marker 203 in Mower County.
Man hurt after crash on I-90 in Mower County

Latest News

The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Thursday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News Today.
Temps remain mild as we approach News Years weekend
The full weather forecast from Meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC News Today.
Ted's Thursday Morning Weather
KTTC WX at 6 - PM wintry mix Thursday
KTTC WX at 6 - PM wintry mix Thursday