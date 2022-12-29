Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The holiday season has left non-profits desperate for volunteers and Meals on Wheel is no different.

Rochester’s Meals on Wheels is in great need of volunteers to help deliver food throughout the week.

Delivery routes around town take about an hour to an hour and a half from start to finish, with no minimum volunteer requirement, just as much as you can help out.

The company says they have as many as eight routes open a week right now that need drivers every day.

“The next week we’ve got probably five to eight routes still that we’re looking to fill and that’s kind of a weekly trend. We send out emails to our volunteers saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got some open routes for the following week if you’ve got any availability, please let us know or sign up online.” We use this online tool that makes it easy for volunteers to register as their schedule allows,” said Jennifer Loeffler, a volunteer recruitment and retention specialist.

Meals are delivered seven days a week in Rochester and if you’d like to sign up and become a volunteer you can find more information here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.