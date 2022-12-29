Man hurt after crash on I-90 in Mower County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An Oronoco man received non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Mower County.

It happened around 2:35 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Coltin Strop, 24, was westbound in a Chevrolet Cobalt when he lost control and rolled. He came to a stop in the eastbound side of the interstate.

Strop was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys hospital.

Roads were wet at the time.

The state patrol said Strop was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved.

