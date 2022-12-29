Man hurt after crash on I-90 in Mower County

Crash scene on I-90 near mile marker 203 in Mower County.
Crash scene on I-90 near mile marker 203 in Mower County.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An Oronoco man received non-life threatening injuries after a crash on I-90 in Mower County.

It happened around 2:35 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Coltin Strop, 24, was westbound in a Chevrolet Cobalt when he lost control and rolled. He came to a stop in the eastbound side of the interstate.

Strop was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys hospital.

Roads were wet at the time.

The state patrol said Strop was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Crawford House
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester
Shooting in Northwest Rochester leaves woman in the hospital
Shooting in Northwest Rochester leaves woman in the hospital
Technical glitch showing up in newscasts
Technical problems causing glitch on newscasts
Overdose
2 drug overdoses reported in Olmsted County

Latest News

Sports Tournaments Boost Commerce
Kids With Courage
DECEMBER KID WITH COURAGE-VIDEO
Crawford House shutdown, Darian Leddy reports
Adaline Ries poses with Christmas decorations
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Adaline Ries