Local sports tournaments boost downtown commerce

Local sports tournaments boost downtown commerce
Local sports tournaments boost downtown commerce(Free-to-use)
By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some businesses say two local high school tournaments are helping boost sales at a typically slow period. The Kiwanis Hockey Festival and the Rotary Holiday Classic are taking place this week and hotel business leaders say the tournaments boost occupancy as much as 50 percent.

“We have had the pleasure for hosting some of our teams for the past 12 years,” Centerstone Plaza Hotel Director of Sales Khristine Irhrke. “... We just do a lot of organizing to make them feel welcome and so that they keep going back to Rochester.”

This is the last year of the Rotary Holiday Classic, but some downtown business remains hopeful something will replace it.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is confirming a woman’s body was found in Cascade Township...
Investigation underway after woman’s body found near Rochester
Shooting in Northwest Rochester leaves woman in the hospital
Shooting in Northwest Rochester leaves woman in the hospital
Overdose
2 drug overdoses reported in Olmsted County
Technical glitch showing up in newscasts
Technical problems causing glitch on newscasts
Authorities there have confirmed they have found the body of missing 20-year old George Musser....
Police find body of missing Stillwater man

Latest News

Adaline Reis, after a recent seizure
KIDS WITH COURAGE: Adaline Ries
The Crawford House
State revokes Rochester group home’s licenses
New Year, new minimum-wage rates.
New Year, new minimum-wage rates
Utility billing
Austin Utilities approves 2023 budget and rate changes