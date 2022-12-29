Local sports tournaments boost downtown commerce

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some businesses say two local high school tournaments are helping boost sales at a typically slow period. The Kiwanis Hockey Festival and the Rotary Holiday Classic are taking place this week and hotel business leaders say the tournaments boost occupancy as much as 50 percent.

“We have had the pleasure for hosting some of our teams for the past 12 years,” Centerstone Plaza Hotel Director of Sales Khristine Irhrke. “... We just do a lot of organizing to make them feel welcome and so that they keep going back to Rochester.”

This is the last year of the Rotary Holiday Classic, but some downtown business remains hopeful something will replace it.

