KIDS WITH COURAGE: Adaline Ries

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is honored to introduce viewers monthly to some of the youngest among us, facing the unthinkable with bravery and optimism. In our 28th “Kids With Courage” segment, Caitlin Alexander introduces us to 7.5-year-old Adaline Ries.

Adaline spoke with KTTC just before the holidays, jokingly sharing what she wanted for Christmas.

“A whole sack of money!” she said between giggles.

Everyone who spoke with KTTC about Adaline mentioned her love of humor.

“Once you get to know her, her personality is beyond any other,” said her mother, Tonia Silver. “She likes to make people laugh.”

Adaline also loves music, swimming, and Starbucks.

She keeps smiling despite having multiple seizures every single day.

“She started with febrile seizures at 11 months old,” Tonia said.

A few months later, Adaline seized again, then began having staring episodes.

She was diagnosed with epilepsy and began medication.

“Currently, she does have three different types of seizures,” Tonia said.

Some seizures may be what most people traditionally think of, with shaking. Some involve collapsing. The ones Adaline has the most are called absence seizures where she stares.

“When she comes out of it, she doesn’t know that it happened,” Tonia said.

So, Adaline can miss parts of conversations and need a moment to catch-up.

Adaline’s primary care provider, Nurse Practitioner Bethany Grant at MercyOne, likens it to one’s cell phone going in and out of service.

“Definitely scary for any patient, but as a child, I think it’s scary, because you never really know when it’s going to hit. Sometimes there’s very little warning sign,” Grant said.

Over the years, Adaline has been poked and prodded, undergoing many tests and scans.

Doctors have also diagnosed her with ADHD.

But through it all, our Kid With Courage has kept her laughter.

“[She] still remains a loving and caring and funny girl with a good sense of humor,” Grant said.

“As a mom, I’m very proud of her and couldn’t ask for a better daughter,” Tonia said.

As always, if there is a Kid With Courage Caitlin should know about, email her at kidswithcourage@kttc.com.

