How to dispose of holiday waste

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Well Christmas is over, and while everyone enjoys opening gifts it can also certainly leave a big mess. The Olmsted County Environmental Resources says some waste can be thrown away, like wrapping paper.

Yet, other trash should be recycled like cardboard boxes. But Olmsted County Environmental Resources adds that there is some holiday waste that takes special treatment.

“(Holiday lights) They would be quite problematic in your curbside cart just because they would end up tangling the sorting equipment at the facility,” Olmsted County Environmental Resources Communications Specialist Anthony Wittmer said. “So, if you want to recycle them bring them to the olmsted county recycling center plus and there would be no charge for those light strands.”

More information on how to get rid of holiday waste can be found on the Olmsted County’s website.

