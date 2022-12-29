GoFundMe page for Christmas lights and decorations

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – While many of us are planning on taking down Christmas lights and decorations, one local community is thinking ahead and asking residents to help pitch in for more decorations.

The “Owatonna Chamber Main Street Program” is organizing a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to buy more lighting for the newly revitalized downtown business district.

Most of the main lighting and decorations are currently around Central Park downtown and the hope is to expand the lights down Cedar Avenue now that the Street Scape Project is complete.

“We’ve got music playing at the bandshell all day during the holiday season, so we really want to make this a top notch experience for people coming into town. It’s great for people visiting town and for people living here as well,” said Main Street Director, Lisa Cochran.

The GoFundMe campaign hopes to raise fifty thousand dollars. That will cover the cost for the three blocks of lights and decorations and a large lit tree in Central Park.

