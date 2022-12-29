Convicted 2006 murderer charged for killing woman found in ditch

By Kamie Roesler
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office has charged Mustafa Bush, 39, with second-degree murder in the death of Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, of Eyota. Bush is from Rochester.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says the investigative team initially believes a firearm was used to kill Robinson.

Robinson’s body was found around 4:20 p.m. on Monday. A woman and her dog discovered the body in a ditch on West River Road Northwest near River Bluff Lane.

Cascade Township
Cascade Township(KTTC)

Mustafa Bush was booked into the Olmsted County Jail on Wednesday at 7:49 p.m. He is awaiting arraignment. A second-degree murder charge is a felony.

This is not Bush’s first run-in with the law. He was convicted of second-degree murder without intent while committing a felony in May of 2006. He along with Parnell Johnson and Audumn Richardson were convicted in the shooting death of Cory Richardson. Richardson was 25 years old at the time. That crime occurred in Northwest Rochester and those details are below.

2006 Mustafa Bush Case
2006 Mustafa Bush Case(Olmsted County)

Bush completed the detention portion of his prison sentence on March 2020 which was 14 years. He was on supervised release until 2027. The OImsted County Sheriff’s Office says Robinson and Bush were acquaintances. The first court appearance for Bush is January 3 or 4 according to Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem.

Mustafa Bush
Mustafa Bush(Olmsted County)

According to a GoFundMe created by the family, Robinson leaves behind three children, a 25-year-old, a 19-year-old and an 11-year-old.

Robinson’s mother has given KTTC permission to use the photo of Kimberly below.

Kimberly Ann Robinson
Kimberly Ann Robinson(KTTC)

Previous Story: UPDATE: Deceased woman found in ditch near Rochester identified

