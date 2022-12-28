Travelers power through delays, cancellations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many travelers at Rochester International Airport Tuesday had yet to experience a flight being on time during their holiday travels.

“I think this will probably go down in history as one of the toughest days in travel history ever,” said Traveler David Twite.

“My mom had two great granddaughters that she had never met and they were both going to be here,” said Traveler Michelle Marsh. “It was important that we got her up here.”

Marsh and her mother had planned to arrive in Rochester on Christmas Eve, but delays and cancellations caused them to move everything around.

“Friday night, we got notified our flights were cancelled out of Fort Wayne, Indiana,” Marsh said. “So, we kind of had to scrap the 24th. We finally found a flight on the 25th out of South Bend, Indiana.”

Marsh certainly wasn’t alone.

“It was very unnerving. Very hard,” said Traveler Lori Beckman.

Beckman was also supposed to leave town before Christmas, but the earliest trip she could get to her destination was Tuesday.

“I knew the weather was bad, and I just hoped that I could get down there before it was time to get back,” Beckman said.

Rochester’s flights were all running on schedule by Tuesday, but even days after severe weather gripped the nation, not everything was smooth sailing. The weather slowed down more than just air travel.

“My son in law and daughter, from Worthington, Minnesota, took the interstate 90 towards La Crosse,” Twite said. “It was just about a 10-foot visibility in front of them. Once you’re halfway, you couldn’t go backwards.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.